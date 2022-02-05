Punjab logs 1,379 fresh Covid cases, 25 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Friday reported 1,379 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 750,370, according to a medical bulletin.

With 25 Covid-related fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 17,392, it said, adding the state’s positivity rate remained at its lowest in past 20 days at 4.04 % with the authorities conducting 34,631 tests on Friday.

Among the fresh infections, Mohali reported 231 cases, followed by 152 in Ludhiana, 141 in Hoshiarpur, 124 in Jalandhar and 74 in Fazilka, the bulletin said.

Maximum four deaths were reported Hoshiarpur, three each in Fazilka and Ludhiana and two each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Mohali.

With 3,004 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons has reached 7,18,559. The active cases in the state also dipped to 14,321. A total of 2,42,855 people were vaccinated on Friday, the bulletin said.