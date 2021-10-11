Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, two more deaths
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:08 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Two more Covid-related fatalities were reported from Punjab on Sunday while 27 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,01,876, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, taking the toll to 16,531.

Among the new cases, Pathankot reported nine, followed by three each in Rupnagar and Mohali.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 234.

Twenty-two people recovered from the infection as the number of those who have been cured rose to 5,85,111, as per the bulletin.

