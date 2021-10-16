Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, no death
Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, no death

Among the fresh cases in Punjab, four each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali and three in Jalandhar
With 26 recoveries from Covid in Punjab, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,224.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Friday reported 31 fresh Covid cases, taking the count to 6,01,992, according to a medical bulletin. With no Covid-related fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,540.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.07%, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, four each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali and three in Jalandhar. The number of active cases marginally increased to 228, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,49,63,737 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 31,231 were tested on Friday. As many as 9,809 doses of the vaccines were administered on a day, the bulletin said.

