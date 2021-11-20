Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 39 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths

Three Covid deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Patiala, bringing the pandemic toll to 16,580 in Punjab
Among new COVID cases in Punjab, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 10 cases each, followed by eight in Pathankot.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Friday, while 39 fresh cases raised the infection count to 6,02,943, according to a medical bulletin.

Three deaths were reported in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Patiala, bringing the pandemic toll to 16,580 in the state, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 10 cases each, followed by eight in Pathankot.

The number of active cases stands at 315.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,048, the bulletin said.

