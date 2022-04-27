Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned

A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday.

The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we started searching for them, my son’s bike and grandson’s school bag were found near the bank of Malukpura minor canal, but both of them were missing,” the father added.

“My son used to run a school before the Covid pandemic, which he had to shut down. He later started working at a restaurant with his brother, but remained under economical stress and unfortunately took the extreme step,” the father said.

Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal, he added.