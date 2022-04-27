Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
chandigarh news

Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned

The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis
Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday.

The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis.

“When we started searching for them, my son’s bike and grandson’s school bag were found near the bank of Malukpura minor canal, but both of them were missing,” the father added.

“My son used to run a school before the Covid pandemic, which he had to shut down. He later started working at a restaurant with his brother, but remained under economical stress and unfortunately took the extreme step,” the father said.

Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP