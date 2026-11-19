Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of exploiting the state during their years in power. He said the people of Punjab would give these parties a befitting response in the upcoming assembly elections.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the same parties that ruled Punjab for decades were now making fresh promises of change despite their past record (HT Photo)

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Addressing a public gathering at Donewal village in the Shahkot assembly constituency, Mann alleged that traditional political parties had presided over the spread of drugs and misused the state’s resources for their vested interests. He said the same parties that ruled Punjab for decades were now making fresh promises of change despite their past record.

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“These parties have exploited the state and its resources during their rule more mercilessly than the Britishers. They deserve no mercy for their misdeeds because they have backstabbed the state and its people,” Mann alleged.

He further claimed that opposition leaders were working together to protect their mutual interests and had been taking turns in power. According to him, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had broken this political arrangement.

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{{^usCountry}} Accuses SAD of patronising drug trade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accuses SAD of patronising drug trade {{/usCountry}}

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Mann accused the SAD leadership of patronising the drug trade during its tenure and alleged that the party was responsible for the deterioration of Punjab’s social fabric.

He also criticised the Akali leadership over the sacrilege incidents involving Guru Granth Sahib and alleged that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) functioned under its influence.

Mann further accused Akali leaders of capturing profitable businesses, including transport, cable, mining and food-related enterprises, for personal gain.

Takes jibes at Cong, BJP

Targeting the Congress, Mann described the party as a divided house, claiming that internal differences would prevent it from returning to power.

He also criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his ongoing cycle yatra, alleging that it had failed to attract public support.

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Turning his attention to the BJP, Mann alleged that the party was responsible for the spread of drugs in Punjab during its previous alliance with the Akalis. He questioned the BJP’s promises to make the state drug-free.

“Punjab will become drug-free when the Union home minister shares the stage with the Akali leaders who are synonymous with chitta,” he remarked.

He also questioned the Akali leadership’s attempts to revive its alliance with the BJP despite previously accusing the saffron party of interfering in Sikh religious affairs.

‘Commitment to governance and welfare’

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to public welfare, Mann said traditional political parties were frustrated because an ordinary person without a political background had come to power and was working for the common people.

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He maintained that his government’s performance and welfare initiatives would be the AAP’s response to opposition criticism.

Mann assured the gathering that major welfare guarantees, including free electricity, free bus travel for women, monthly financial assistance for women and health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh, would continue as long as the AAP government remained in power.