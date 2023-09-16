Punjab Medical Council summons 14 doctors

The Punjab Medical Council has summoned 14 doctors of the civil hospital here to appear before and inquiry committee on September 20 in the wake of the death of an accident victim due to alleged negligence at the hospital.

(Getty Images)

The move comes after the council received an inquiry report into the incident from the office of the Punjab chief secretary.

“This office has received an inquiry report of deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, from chief secretary, Punjab, in regards to the death of an unknown person in Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. In this regard, you are directed to appear before the inquiry committee on 20.09.2023 at 2:00 pm in the O/O registrar, Punjab Medical Council along with all relevant records of the case,” the Punjab Medical Council’s letter summoning the doctors reads.

The doctors include Dr. Lovepreet Singh Gill (emergency medical officer), Dr. Dhananjay Yadav (house surgeon in emergency ward), Dr. Kartik Chhabra (house surgeon), Dr. Charan Kamal (medical officer), Dr. Loveleen Singh Lall (house surgeon), Dr. Amanpreet Kaur (MD - medicine, medical officer), Dr. Saurav Singla (orthopaedics, medical officer), Dr. Sunaiya (house Surgeon), Dr. Baljeevan (house surgeon), Dr. Ishan (PG resident from general surgery), Dr. Abhishek Mangla (ortho, medical officer), Dr. Sarvpreet Singh Malhi (medical officer, surgery), Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur (medical officer, specialist), and Dr. Mandeep Sidhu (senior medical officer).

Health minister Dr. Balbir Singh had on September 9 suspended three employees of the hospital, including two staff nurses and a grade 4 employee, in connection with the incident.

A road mishap victim fell from a stretcher while awaiting treatment due to lack of available beds on August 27. Chief secretary Anurag Verma had marked an inquiry by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik into the incident three days later.

The 26-page report submitted by Malik on September 4 exposed serious lapses in the medical facility’s operations, pointing to alleged carelessness on the part of doctors and other hospital staff during the victim’s admission.

