A two-day Military Literature Festival (MLF) commenced on Monday at Khalsa College, here, aiming to motivate students to consider careers in the Indian armed forces and sensitise them to contemporary issues concerning India and the world.

A main attraction was the display of military equipment, weapons and surveillance systems. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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Organised in collaboration with Khalsa University, the festival brought together former diplomats, military veterans, authors and academicians, who interacted with students on issues relating to national security, international affairs and history. Lt Gen TS Shergill, chairman, MLF, was the chief guest. Prominent speakers former Indian Foreign Service officers Navtej Singh Sarna and Navdeep Singh Suri, and Lt Gen JS Cheema (retd) and Maj Gen Harvijay Singh ( retd).

The speakers shared their perspectives on contemporary and historical issues, including the West Asia crisis and the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, giving students insights into geopolitics and military affairs

Lt Gen Shergill highlighted the opportunities and benefits associated with a career in the Indian Army and encouraged the youth to consider serving the nation through the armed forces.

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{{^usCountry}} A main attraction was the display of military equipment, weapons and surveillance systems. It included a T-72 tank, BMP, L-70 anti-aircraft gun, ZU-23 anti-aircraft system, drones, modern military vehicles, radars, night-vision devices and small arms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A main attraction was the display of military equipment, weapons and surveillance systems. It included a T-72 tank, BMP, L-70 anti-aircraft gun, ZU-23 anti-aircraft system, drones, modern military vehicles, radars, night-vision devices and small arms. {{/usCountry}}

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KCA principal Atam Singh Randhawa emphasised the importance of organising such programmes on a regular basis to expose the youth to issues of national importance and encourage more young people to consider careers in the armed forces.