Crop loss: Congress slams Punjab govt over ‘meagre’ relief to farmers

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Monday that the compensation promised to the farmers for their crop loss was inadequate.

A farmer inspects the damages of his wheat crop due to rain and strong winds on the outskirts of Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a visit to multiple villages in his constituency, Chaudhary said the recent heavy rain in Punjab had caused extensive damage to crops and property, and yet the AAP government had not taken the necessary measures to compensate the affected farmers and residents.

“Before the assembly elections, the AAP had made tall claims for farmers’ welfare, but now they are offering meagre compensation of ₹15,000 per acre,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nakodar AAP MLA Inderjeet Kaur and Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh visited villages to assess rain-affected wheat fields.

The Nakodar MLA assured the farmers that the government was doing everything to compensate them. She also urged NRIs and rich landlords to help small scale farmers in this hour of crisis as rain and hailstorm had destroyed over 70 per cent of the wheat crop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}