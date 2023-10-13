Punjab: Month after drug smuggler’s arrest, wife, son-in-law in police net in Fazilka

Two accomplices of a drug smuggler were arrested in the border town of Fazilka on Friday.

Two accomplices of a drug smuggler were arrested in the border town of Fazilka on Friday. (Representational photo)

Punjab Police assistant inspector general, counter intelligence, Ferozepur-cum-state special operation cell Fazilka, Lakhbir Singh said that on September 9, Pritam Singh of Mohar Jamsher village in Fazilka was caught smuggling 15kg of heroin in his tractor trolley. The contraband was concealed under the straw in the trolley.

While Pritam Singh was arrested, his wife Kushalya Bai and their son-in-law Gurmeet Singh of Dhani Kharas Wali, Fazilka, escaped.

During investigation, Pritam Singh’s son Santokh Singh was caught from neighbouring Rajasthan by the special operation cell of Fazilka. Police recovered ₹2.5 lakh drug money from Santokh’s house, which is under construction at Dhani Kharas Wali village.

Another son of Pritam Singh, Harmesh Singh, was caught by the Fazilka cell from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur district. On interrogating him, the police learnt about ₹27 lakh of drug money at the house of his brother-in-law Gurmeet Singh, a co-accused in the case.

A total of 15kg of heroin, ₹29.5 lakh drug money has been recovered in this case along with the arrest of three accused.

