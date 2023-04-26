PNB’s cashier held for duping account holder of 1.75 crore in Kaithal

A day after he was booked for allegedly cheating several accounts holders by withdrawing money from their accounts fraudulently, the Kaithal police have arrested a cashier of the Punjab National Bank. A day after he was booked for allegedly cheating several accounts holders by withdrawing money from their accounts fraudulently, the Kaithal police have arrested a cashier of the Punjab National Bank. (HT File)

As per the FIR the accused Rambir was posted as cashier in the Nauch village branch of the PND under sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the account holders.

The matter came to light when several account holders reached at the bank and held a protest. As per victims the accused Rambir had withdrawn the money from their accounts without their consent and fled. They came to know about the fraud when they got the message of withdrawal of money from their bank accounts and when the came to the bank to verify the withdrawal they found that the cashier was not coming to the bank and they called the police.

The police officials associated with the investigation said that during the initial investigation, it was found that the accused had withdrawn around ₹1.70 crore from the bank accounts of 23 account holders, but the exact figures will be ascertained after completion of investigation.

Kaithal DSP Vivek Chaudhary said the accuses was addicted of online betting on cricket matches. He said that the police will produce the accused in the court and will seek his remand for the recovery of the money. He said that an internal inquiry is being conducted by the bank.

The police said that they were also investigating the case to ascertain the involvement of other employees also.

The victims alleged that the cashier never gave them slips of the deposit and always gave excuses like slow server or net is not working. They suspect that the accused have not deposited their money in their accounts or deposited and later he withdrew.