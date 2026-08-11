Punjab: Need to strengthen anti-drone surveillance, CM Mann tells Army Chief

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth in Chandigarh on Monday, called for stronger cooperation between the state government and the army to safeguard the state and the nation, strengthen the second line of defence along the border, boost the recruitment of Punjabis into the armed forces and ensure the welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann meeting General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff , in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

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The CM also discussed national security and military matters concerning Punjab, including the need to strengthen anti-drone measures to check cross-border smuggling. Mann stated on X that the government was fully committed to the welfare of soldiers and ex-servicemen.

“Punjabis have always been at the forefront of safeguarding the borders of the country. The state government is already working tirelessly to enhance the recruitment of Punjabis in the armed forces. Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, along with a network of C-Pyte centres, are playing a key role in this effort,” CM Mann said during his meeting with Gen Seth.

Stressing the need for anti-drone technology along with low-lying interceptive radars, he said such equipments were required to check cross-border smuggling through drones as the state shares a 532-km hostile border with Pakistan. Punjab is the first state in the country to install its own anti-drone technology. “I solicit the support of the Chief of Army Staff for augmenting the efforts being made by the Punjab Police, which always acts as a second line of defence,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the welfare of ex-servicemen, the CM said, “The state government is giving jobs to ex-servicemen who have been employed by Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) and are rendering valuable services to people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the welfare of ex-servicemen, the CM said, “The state government is giving jobs to ex-servicemen who have been employed by Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) and are rendering valuable services to people.” {{/usCountry}}

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The state government has already given 200 acres of its prime land in Ropar to the army, which can be duly utilised for giving a boost to the defence sector, he said. “Ever since its inception, Punjab has been at the forefront of preserving the unity and integrity of the country, and this tradition will be further continued. I thank the army for extending a helping hand to the people of the state during the hour of crisis, especially during the recent floods,” he said.

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Gen Seth expressed his gratitude to the state government for its policies that promote welfare of veterans.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha, CM’s principal secretary Ravi Bhagat, special DGP PK Sinha, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, among others, were present.