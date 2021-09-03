Punjab nod to policy for 50-acre townships in New Chandigarh

To meet the growing affordable housing demand of Chandigarh and Mohali, Punjab government has approved a policy for creation of 50-acre townships in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

While chairing the 42nd meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board in August, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had given his go-ahead to the policy, which has now been finalised by the board.

“The policy was held up due to the proposal for 100-acre townships. Their size has been brought down to 50 acres and a notification will follow within a week,” said Sarvjeet Singh, principal secretary, housing and urban development, Punjab.

He added that the amendment will help ensure proper utilisation of vacant land pockets to provide more housing infrastructure in New Chandigarh.

Land developers hail decision

“The policy reflects the government’s growth-oriented vision. Nod to 50-acre townships will allow quality developers to enter the region and enable a healthy realty market. The 200-foot PR7 road through Mohali will help connect New Chandigarh with the existing infrastructure of Mohali, including the airport,” said Umang Jindal, founder of Homeland Group.

On other hand, MS Aujla, former director, town planning, local government, Punjab, said that when 100-acre townships were proposed, the idea was to include required health, education and other social infrastructure. “Reducing the size to 50 acres may compromise availability of accessible facilities. Now, with the changed policy, the authorities must ensure that the required peripheral road infrastructure is provided,” he said.

New Chandigarh is located in close proximity to Madhya Marg in Chandigarh along the operational Chandigarh-Baddi road. As per the master plan, Mullanpur’s population is expected to rise to 2,00,000 by 2031 and 3,50,000 by 2056 with a gross residential density of 100 people per acre.

Encashing the emerging opportunities due to the rising residential realty demand, leading developers have pumped in crores in Mullanpur alone within a short span of time.

The Greater Mohali Area development Authority (GMADA) is also constructing an extension of the 200-foot PR7 road, commonly known as the Airport Road, which begins from the dividing road of Sectors 120/125 in Sunny Enclave and connects to the PR4 road in New Chandigarh. Expected to be ready by year-end, the road extension will reduce the travel time between Mohali and New Chandigarh by 15-20 minutes.