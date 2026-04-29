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Punjab nod to prosecute ex-MLA Jalalpur in ’23 corruption case

Case relates to alleged siphoning of compensation for 1,104 acres acquired for Amritsar-Kolkata corridor; sanction also granted for against Block Development and Panchayat Officer Dilwar Kaur has also been given

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Vishal Rambani, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government has granted sanction to prosecute Madan Lal Jalalpur, former Congress MLA from Ghanaur in Patiala, in an alleged multi-crore panchayati raj fund scam, people familiar with the matter said.

Madan Lal Jalalpur, former Congress MLA from Ghanaur in Patiala

Besides Jalalpur, the prosecution sanction against Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Dilwar Kaur has also been given.

“The speaker has given sanction, and we have forwarded it to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for further action”, a senior government functionary added, requesting anonymity. Punjab Vidhan Sabha is the competent authority to grant prosecution sanction against any sitting and former MLAs.

A senior VB official, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed that the prosecution sanction has been received from the Punjab government, and it has been forwarded to the court to resume the trial against the ex-MLA.

The FIR in the case was registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on May 26, 2022, and Jalalpur was nominated a year later on February 28, 2023.

An amount of 205 crore was paid for this land. Additionally, leaseholders of the panchayat’s land were also paid 97.8 crore, separately. This money was siphoned off, the VB probe revealed.

The challan was presented in the court in the year 2024, but the trial against Jalalpur could not start due to the lack of a prosecution sanction.

During the investigation, the VB found that 30% of the funds allocated were supposed to be deposited in the account of the secretary’s wages of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) office, which was not done properly.

“Also, as per rules, only 10% of the remaining funds were intended for the development of these five villages, while the accused overspent significantly, using around 65 crore on papers for development projects. Some of these projects existed only on paper, and the actual work completed did not meet the required technical specifications,” the VB probe said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

Vishal Rambani is an assistant editor covering Punjab. A journalist with over a decade of experience, he writes on politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues. He has several investigative stories to his credit.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab nod to prosecute ex-MLA Jalalpur in ’23 corruption case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab nod to prosecute ex-MLA Jalalpur in ’23 corruption case
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