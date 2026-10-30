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Punjab: Officer filming farm fires attacked, left unconscious in Tarn Taran

During a field inspection in Kang village, Singh identified five farm fires and began recording video evidence required for compliance reporting to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 07:37:30 IST
By Surjit Singh, TARN TARAN
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A cluster officer overseeing paddy stubble-burning management was allegedly assaulted and left unconscious while videographing farm fires in Kang village on Thursday, officials said.

Deputy commissioner Rahul condemned the assault, saying, “Strict legal action would be taken against the accused.” (HT Photo)
Deputy commissioner Rahul condemned the assault, saying, “Strict legal action would be taken against the accused.” (HT Photo)

The victim, Maninder Singh, a soil and water conservation officer posted in Khadoor Sahib block, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Tarn Taran, where his condition is being closely monitored.

According to sub-divisional officer Sanjeev Sharma, Singh was entrusted with overseeing anti-stubble-burning operations across multiple villages, including Kang, Hothian, Hansawala, Khakh, and Goindwal Sahib, with three nodal officers reporting to him.

During a field inspection in Kang village, Singh identified five farm fires and began recording video evidence required for compliance reporting to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Singh was confronted by an unidentified assailant while performing his duty, Sharma said.

The attacker, described by officials as tall and stout, assaulted Singh repeatedly. The officer collapsed unconscious in the fields.

Local villagers and the sarpanch rushed Singh to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Doctors said he was unconscious on arrival and was admitted to the ICU.

Deputy commissioner Rahul condemned the assault, saying, “Strict legal action would be taken against the accused.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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