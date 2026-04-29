Punjab: Officials familiarised with QR-coded wheat bags

A training session was on Tuesday organised for inspectors and field staff from the food and civil supplies department to familiarise them with the newly introduced QR codes on wheat bags, real-time data entry and verification protocols at mandis and godowns.

QR codes, a pilot project of the central government that allows tracking the movement of wheat bags to curb leakages, is set for a rollout in Ludhiana.

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QR codes, a pilot project of the central government that allows tracking the movement of wheat bags to curb leakages, is set for a rollout in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Officials said similar capacity-building exercises were being held across the state to ensure uniform implementation.

Under the decentralised procurement system, select gunny bags procured at mandis through arhtiyas (commission agents) are being tagged with QR codes at the point of dispatch. These codes enable real-time tracking of wheat stocks from procurement centres to government godowns and further distribution points.

Punjab food and civil supplies director Varinder Kumar Sharma said the pilot project covers selected gunny bags being sent to ration depots.

Each QR code carries procurement details, including mandi source, lot identification and movement data. Officials scan the codes using a dedicated mobile application, uploading the information to a centralised system to create a digital trail of every tagged consignment.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the objective is to plug gaps in the existing system by ensuring end-to-end traceability and reducing chances of diversion or malpractice during transit and storage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the objective is to plug gaps in the existing system by ensuring end-to-end traceability and reducing chances of diversion or malpractice during transit and storage. {{/usCountry}}

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