Jalandhar/Amritsar: Punjab was placed on high alert following two back-to-back explosions outside high-security installations in Jalandhar and Amritsar within a three-hour window on Tuesday night.

Bhagwant Mann Points Finger At BJP After Blasts In Amritsar, Jalandhar; ‘Preparation For Elections…’

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central forensic teams have launched a coordinated probe into the incidents, which mark the third major blast in the state within 10 days. The first explosion on Tuesday occurred around 8pm outside the Punjab Frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jalandhar, involving a parked Honda Activa scooter. The high-intensity blast shattered windowpanes and scattered debris across a busy area, though no casualties were reported.

At 11.15pm, a second blast rocked the Khasa cantonment area in Amritsar, targeting the boundary wall of the sensitive zone housing both army and BSF establishments near the Wagah international check post. The impact knocked down a heavy tin sheet used to block visibility from outside. Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Qasim Mir said that forensic specialists and a bomb disposal unit are conducting a joint search operation with the army and BSF to identify the nature of the device thrown at the wall.

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{{^usCountry}} Blasts trigger political firestorm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blasts trigger political firestorm {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The explosions have triggered a sharp political confrontation in the border state. Addressing the media during the launch of his four-day Shukrana Yatra (Thanksgiving March) at Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday morning, chief minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the blasts were part of the BJP’s “election preparedness” in Punjab. “These blasts are BJP’s preparation for elections in Punjab. The BJP always tries to create riots and strike fear before elections to win votes,” Mann said, claiming the incidents were a tool for communal polarisation in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The explosions have triggered a sharp political confrontation in the border state. Addressing the media during the launch of his four-day Shukrana Yatra (Thanksgiving March) at Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday morning, chief minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the blasts were part of the BJP’s “election preparedness” in Punjab. “These blasts are BJP’s preparation for elections in Punjab. The BJP always tries to create riots and strike fear before elections to win votes,” Mann said, claiming the incidents were a tool for communal polarisation in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opposition leaders, however, criticised the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for intelligence failure. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for the chief minister’s resignation, citing a “total collapse of intelligence,” while leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa warned that such instability threatens the state’s economy and public confidence. Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla describing the Khasa explosion as a “grave concern for national security” that exposes critical weaknesses in the border district’s safety net. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition leaders, however, criticised the Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for intelligence failure. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called for the chief minister’s resignation, citing a “total collapse of intelligence,” while leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa warned that such instability threatens the state’s economy and public confidence. Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla describing the Khasa explosion as a “grave concern for national security” that exposes critical weaknesses in the border district’s safety net. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigation into terror claim

The banned Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) has claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast via an unverified social media post, terming it “revenge” for the encounter of Ranjit Singh, a key suspect in the killing of security personnel in Gurdaspur.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, who is visiting both sites, is expected to address the media following a forensic review.

While the police have detained the Jalandhar scooter’s owner—an e-commerce delivery agent—investigators are also probing links to the April 27 Rajpura rail track blast. Police have described recent suspects as “radicalised habitual criminals” belonging to modules receiving support from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Since September 2024, Punjab has seen 21 such low-intensity blasts that have primarily targeted security establishments.

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Blasts in Punjab this year

April 27: A low-intensity blast occurred near the Rajpura-Shambhu track in Patiala district. A suspected bomber was killed while reportedly attempting to plant the device.

April 1: A crude grenade was hurled at the Punjab BJP headquarters in Sector 37, Chandigarh. Five suspects linked to a Pakistan-ISI backed module were later arrested.

January 23: A low intensity blast was reported on the track near the Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib.

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