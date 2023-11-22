Punjab Police arrest 3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module

The counter-intelligence team of Punjab Police have arrested three men in Bathinda who were linked to a Pakistan-based terror module.

The trio was arrested near Gobindpura village on the periphery of Bathinda city on Tuesday afternoon. Following a tip-off that the accused were carrying arms and ammunition, a police team was deputed along the Sirhind canal. (Representational photo)

Rajbhupinder Singh, Raman Kumar and Jagjit Singh were in touch with three persons accused of terror-related charges lodged in Sangrur jail and they were conspiring to target unnamed religious figures.

State police chief Gaurav Yadav took to X to share that eight weapons, nine magazines and 30 cartridges were recovered from the accused. Yadav said the three arrested men were linked to Inter Services Intelligence (ISI)-controlled terror modules in Pakistan.

“Further investigation is on to establish the forward and backward linkages,” he said.

According to the first information report (FIR) at the cantonment police station, the trio was arrested near Gobindpura village on the periphery of Bathinda city on Tuesday afternoon.

Kulwinder Singh, Harcharan Singh and Sultan Singh, who are in Sangrur jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have also been named in the FIR under Sections 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death), 109 (punishment of abetment, if the act abetted, is committed in consequence), 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Following a tip-off that the accused were carrying arms and ammunition, a police team was deputed along the Sirhind canal connecting the villages.

Investigators said the accused were travelling from Puhli village towards Bathinda city in an Alto car without a registration number plate.

On checking the car, five .50-bore pistols and three .30-bore pistols were recovered. The accused were using a stolen car, the police said.

Rajbhupinder is a resident of Dikh village in Bathinda, Rama belonged to Guru Harsahai in Ferozepur, while Jagjit is from Faridkot’s Dhilwan Khurd village.