Punjab Police arrest 4 gangsters, avert targeted killings in state

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 03:10 PM IST

State DGP Gaurav Yadav said Jalandhar commissionerate police arrested four operatives of the Prema Lahoriya -Vicky Gounder gang after an exchange of fire on Saturday

Punjab Police on Saturday averted targeted killings in the state with the arrest of four operatives after an exchange of fire with the Jalandhar commissionerate police.

The six pistols recovered from the four gang members arrested by the Jalandhar commissionerate police on Saturday. (X)
The six pistols recovered from the four gang members arrested by the Jalandhar commissionerate police on Saturday. (X)

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on his social media platform X that police also recovered six pistols following the operation.

“In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar commissionerate police averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives of the Prema Lahoriya -Vicky Gounder gang after an exchange of fire,” Yadav said, adding that six pistols were recovered after the encounter.

Harjinder Singh Bhullar, alias Vicky Gounder, and his aide Prema Lahoriya, were shot dead in an encounter with the police in a village near Muktsar on the Punjab-Rajasthan border in January 2018.

