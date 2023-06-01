Bambiha gang shooter arrested in Amritsar gangster’s murder case

AMRITSAR : Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested one of the accused involved in the killing of gangster Jarnail Singh.

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested Gurveer Singh alias Guri, one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail at Sathiala village under Baba Bakala sub-division of Amritsar district, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Police teams have also recovered one .32 calibre pistol and seven live cartridges from his possession.

Jarnail was shot dead by four armed persons at Sathiala village on May 24.

The development came a day after Punjab Police established the role of Bambiha gang behind the killing of Jarnail and released pictures of 10 of its members.

The DGP said a team of the AGTF under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, led by AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel arrested the Gurveer, a shooter of Bambiha gang.

Gurveer has a number of criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, snatching, under NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against him, the DGP said. He was also declared a proclaimed offender, he added.

The operation was assisted by DSP Rajan Parminder and DSP Bikram Brar.

Yadav said that as per preliminary investigations, Gurveer had hatched a conspiracy along with Manpreet Singh, alias Munn, presently in Portugal, and Balwinder Singh, alias Doni, to eliminate Jarnail. Gurveer also met the shooters involved in the murder and provided them weapons, he said.

Munn is a brother of absconding gangster Gurpreet Singh. alias Gopi Ghanshampuria.

The DGP said Gurveer has also confirmed the involvement of Gagandeep Singh, alias Daddi, Jobanjeet Singh, alias Billa, Joban, Gurmej Singh, Manjit Mahal and two other criminals, who are yet to be identified, in the murder.

Divulging more details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said Gurveer was also wanted in a case of opening fire on a police party deployed at Sohana in Mohali. In another case, Gurveer had opened fire at a doctor in SBS Nagar, he said.

A fresh case has been registered under Sections 473 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Punjab State Crime police station, Mohali.