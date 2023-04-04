Punjab Police ASI shoots wife, son dead in Gurdaspur village

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Punjab Police ASI Bhupinder Singh allegedly killed his wife and son with his service revolver in Gurdaspur district and is now absconding.

Police identified the deceased as Baljit Kaur, 40, and her son, Balpreet Singh, 19. Bhupinder even killed his pet dog before fleeing.

The incident took place at 9.30am.

The ASI was posted in Amritsar, police sources said, adding they were investigating the motive.

A search is on for the accused.

