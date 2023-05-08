Security intensified ahead of Jalandhar bypoll

In view of the Jalandhar bypoll scheduled for May 10, Punjab Police have beefed up security across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll. This was stated by special director general of police (Special DGP) law and order, Arpit Shukla on Monday.

The Jalandhar bypoll is scheduled for May 10. (HT File Photo)

Shukla said that following directions of director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have been directed to set-up nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil at anti-social elements in their jurisdictions. Similarly, SSPs of border districts have been asked to seal the borders by putting up inter-state nakas and not letting anyone enter the state without thorough checking and frisking, he added.

He said that apart from enhancing patrolling, Punjab Police personnel along with para military forces have been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence building measures. The security would be beefed up further, he said. “We will uphold the glorious tradition of the Punjab Police to ensure free and fair poll,” added Shukla.

Pertinently, Punjab Police on Saturday launched an extensive statewide drive aimed at curbing the sale of illicit liquor and keeping vigil on hooch manufacturers under which 306 Police teams had raided 813 premises of 775 persons, who were found involved in three cases under the Excise Act in the last two years.

The police teams had also recovered 1470kg lahan (raw material used to make liquor), 50 litres of illicit liquor, 403 bottles of illicit liquor and 70 grams of heroin after registering 22 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing special campaign against proclaimed offenders (POs) after the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 29, Jalandhar Rural police have arrested 44 POs.

