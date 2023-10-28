News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police bust Babbar Khalsa module with arrest of four operatives

Punjab Police bust Babbar Khalsa module with arrest of four operatives

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 28, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Six pistols and 275 cartridges recovered from terror module tasked by its handlers to carry out targeted killings, says Punjab DGP

Punjab Police on Saturday busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International.

The six pistols and 275 cartridges that were recovered from the four operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International module on Saturday.
State director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was tasked by its handlers to carry out targeted killings.

Six pistols and 275 cartridges were recovered from the four accused.

“In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International) The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings,” Yadav posted on X.

The state police chief said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

“Drones were used to smuggle the weapons from Pakistan,” Yadav said.

