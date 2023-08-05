Cross-border smuggling module: 4-kg heroin smuggled from Pak seized; hunt on to nab 4 members

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab police recovered 4-kg heroin more during follow-up investigation of the cross-border drug smuggling module busted on Thursday.

A case was registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act in this regard.

The module was busted with the arrest of a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh of Bute Dian Chhana village in Jalandhar and a consignment of 6-kg heroin and ₹1.5 lakh drug money was recovered from his possession.

Sharing more details, SSOC AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann said on the revelations of the accused, the police also nominated his four accomplices, who are on the run and expected to have a big haul of heroin. Police teams are on manhunt to nab them and more recovery of drug is expected. The AIG, however, didn’t disclose the names of the four members of the module.

The SSOC sources identified three of the four absconding members as Joga Singh of Ludhiana, Shinder Singh of Ferozpur and Gurdeep Singh.

Divulging details, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Amritsar SSOC had reliable inputs that Shinder Singh and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in Ferozepur sector.

During questioning, the accused, Shinder Singh, revealed that he had concealed 4-kg heroin beneath a road being constructed in his village Bute Dian Chhana. The police teams managed to retrieve the consignment from the location shared by the accused.