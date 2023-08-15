Punjab: Another terror module busted ahead of Independence Day

In a joint operation with Central agencies, Punjab Police busted yet another terror module linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and being operated by US-based gangster Harpreet, alias Happy, with the arrest of its five operatives after recovering two foreign-made 9mm pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

With the arrest of five operatives of terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) the police recovered two foreign-made 9mm pistols along with ammunition from their possession. (HT photo)

According to the police, Happy is in touch with Pak-based wanted terrorist and BKI leader Harwinder, alias Rinda, and Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar.

The development came on the eve of Independence Day and a day after Punjab Police busted a terror module linked to Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, with the arrest of its three operatives after recovering three pistols along with ammunition from Tarn Taran.

Those arrested in Rinda-linked module have been identified as Gurinder Singh of Lakhuwal in Amritsar, Gurpinder Singh, alias Lahoria, of Ajnala, Lovepreet Singh of Ajnala, Narinder Singh of Sundal Riali in Gurdaspur and Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Jeevan, of Ajnala.

A senior official said they have identified one more member of the module as Kamaljot Singh, alias Kamal, who is absconding.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said following inputs that on the directions of Rinda and Brar, Happy was planning to target prominent political and socio-religious leaders in the state through his newly-formed gang of criminal-minded people to disturb the peace and harmony. The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar in coordination with Central agencies carried out a special operation.

On the basis of reliable inputs that the operatives of gangster Happy, who is in possession of weapons, are expected to hold a meeting in Amritsar, a special team immediately rushed to the area and cordoned it off in a planned manner resulting in the arrest of five operatives of this module after recovering weapons from their possession, said Amritsar state special operation cell (SSOC) AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann, while adding that the arrested accused persons were hatching a conspiracy to carry out target assassinations in the state.

Sharing preliminary investigation details, the AIG said the arrested persons had recently received a drone-delivered weapon consignment through the India-Pak border, arranged by Happy with the help of Rinda.

The accused persons have also been receiving financial aid sent by Happy through various channels, he said, while adding that it has also come to light that they have conducted recce of Punjab-based targets defined by gangster Happy. Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network and to trace the channels via which Happy arranged weapons’ consignment as well as financial aid for his associates, he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 13, 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 115 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

