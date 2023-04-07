Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police cancels leave of its personnel till April 14

Punjab Police cancels leave of its personnel till April 14

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 07, 2023 11:34 PM IST

Though no reason for the cancellation of leave has been given, the development comes ahead of the Baisakhi festival

Punjab Police has cancelled leave of its personnel till April 14, an official order said on Friday. Though no reason for the cancellation of leave has been given, the development comes ahead of the Baisakhi festival.

Rapid Action Force and Punjab Police personnel check vehicles in Talwandi Sabo on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo)
No leave may please be sanctioned to gazetted and non-gazetted officers till April 14, according to a communication by the police.

All kinds of leaves sanctioned previously stand cancelled forthwith, it added.

On Baisakhi day, a large number of devotees across Punjab offer prayers at gurdwaras across the state including at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

Baisakhi is one of Punjab’s biggest festivals and it marks the foundation day of the ‘’Khalsa Panth’’ (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. It also marks the onset of the harvest season.

