Punjab Police constable killed in road accident in Kapurthala

Published on Dec 30, 2022 07:08 PM IST

According to police, constable Akashdeep, along with his friend Yudhvir Singh, who had recently returned from abroad, was coming to Kapurthala from Kokalpur village in a car when the accident took place

ByPTI, Kapurthala

Yudhvir has been referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for treatment, they said.

Akashdeep had joined the police service in 2019, police said.

