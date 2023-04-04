Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Have detained not arrested Amritpal’s uncle: Punjab govt to HC

Have detained not arrested Amritpal’s uncle: Punjab govt to HC

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The Punjab police have told the high court that Harjeet Singh, alias Chacha, uncle of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, had been detained under the National Security Act-1980 and was lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Chandigarh : The Punjab police have told the high court that Harjeet Singh, alias Chacha, uncle of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, had been detained under the National Security Act-1980 and was lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.
Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

In response to a plea from one Sukhchain Singh, brother of Chacha, who had alleged that his brother had been kept in illegal custody by the police and sought his release, the police said he had been detained under the NSA and had not been arrested under any penal provisions of law. Hence, there was no requirement of his production before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Chacha was a close associate of Amritpal and was actively supporting him in his activities, said the police, adding that he was also among those who unlawfully stormed the Ajnala police station in February to get one of his aides released. He is an accused in the incident, along with Amritpal, the police have informed the court, seeking dismissal of the plea.

Taking a note of the submissions, the vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal deferred hearing on the plea for May 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused amritpal singh assam brother chandigarh court february harjeet singh high court incident law punjab police release uncle + 12 more
accused amritpal singh assam brother chandigarh court february harjeet singh high court incident law punjab police release uncle + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out