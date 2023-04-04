Have detained not arrested Amritpal’s uncle: Punjab govt to HC

Chandigarh : The Punjab police have told the high court that Harjeet Singh, alias Chacha, uncle of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, had been detained under the National Security Act-1980 and was lodged in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam. Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

In response to a plea from one Sukhchain Singh, brother of Chacha, who had alleged that his brother had been kept in illegal custody by the police and sought his release, the police said he had been detained under the NSA and had not been arrested under any penal provisions of law. Hence, there was no requirement of his production before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Chacha was a close associate of Amritpal and was actively supporting him in his activities, said the police, adding that he was also among those who unlawfully stormed the Ajnala police station in February to get one of his aides released. He is an accused in the incident, along with Amritpal, the police have informed the court, seeking dismissal of the plea.

Taking a note of the submissions, the vacation bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal deferred hearing on the plea for May 11.