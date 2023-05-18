Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar explosions: Police remand of accused extended by 4 days

Amritsar explosions: Police remand of accused extended by 4 days

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 18, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Punjab Police on Thursday secured 4-day more remand of the five accused held in case of three explosions that took place near Golden Temple between May 6 and 11

Punjab Police on Thursday secured 4-day more remand of the five accused held in case of three explosions that took place near Golden Temple between May 6 and 11.

All the accused were produced in the district court as their previous remand ended. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

All the accused were produced in the district court as their previous remand ended. On plea of the police, the court extended the remand.

The accused are Azad Bir Singh (36) of Wadala Kalan village in Baba Bakala, Amrik Singh of Gurdaspur, Saheb Singh of Gate Hakima Angarh, Dharminder and Harjeet, both resident of 88-feet road in Amritsar.

The police teams also recovered 1.1-kg mixture of chlorates and bromides (material used to make crackers) and mobile phones from their possession. The FIR number 49/2023 dated May 11, 2023 was registered under Sections 9B of the Explosive Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, Sections 13, 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station E-Division, Amritsar City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused golden temple punjab police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP