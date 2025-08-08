Punjab Police foil BKI operatives’ terror plot, neutralise IED in Tarn Taran

The Punjab Police on Thursday foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Lakhbir Landa after neutralising an improvised explosive device in Tarn Taran district. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team defusing the IED recovered in Tarn Taran during a a search operation on Thursday. (HT)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said teams of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) had received credible human intelligence about a consignment containing an improvised explosive device (IED), pushed from Pakistan.

AGTF, in close coordination with Tarn Taran Police, launched a combing operation in the district and recovered the IED from the area of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran, before it could reach Rinda and Landa’s local associates for potential use in subversive activities, he said.

The DGP stated that the IED was immediately secured and safely transported to a designated location, where it was successfully neutralised in a controlled detonation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The prompt and coordinated action of Punjab Police personnel averted a major tragedy and ensured public safety, he added.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered IED was pushed into Punjab by Pakistan-backed terrorist modules, with intentions to disrupt public peace and target innocent lives in the border state.

AGTF deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sirhali police station in Tarn Taran. “Further investigation is ongoing to uncover and apprehend the associates of Rinda and Landa,” he said.