Trans-border smuggling bid foiled, 2 held with 20-kg heroin in Fazilka

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police foiled a trans-border smuggling bid and arrested two persons with 20 kilograms of heroin in Fazilka district on Sunday.

Police with the seized consignment in Fazilka on Sunday. (HT photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Subeg Singh of Lakhmir Ke Uttar village and Sandip Singh, alias Seepa, of Mansa in Fazilka.

The operation was carried out following a tip-off that Pakistan-based smugglers would drop a large heroin consignment from across the border using drones and that the duo would come to collect it, Yadav said.

Teams of the SSOC carried out an extensive operation at Haste ke Road near Rano village where the accused were expected to arrive with heroin consignment dropped from across the border using a drone. On seeing the police party, the duo tried to flee on a motorcycle but were caught after a brief scuffle, the DGP said. The police recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing 20 kilograms, from their possession.

Fazilka assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Lakbhir Singh said further investigation is underway to find out if other people were involved in this drug supply chain, adding that more arrests are expected.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(C), 23, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, at the SSOC Fazilka police station, the AIG said.

2 held with pistol, ₹2 lakh recovered

The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed two persons with a 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine, three cartridges at a checkpoint near border outpost Kassoke in Ferozepur on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as William of Fattuwala village and Buta Singh of Rakkhadi village.

Acting on the information provided by the BSF, the police arresting the accused for further interrogation.

During the questioning, the accused revealed that one of their accomplices, Gurpreet Singh Guri, was residing at Pallah Megha village. A raid was conducted at his residence, leading to the seizure of ₹2 lakh, the police said.

The trio has been booked under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arma Act. A hunt has been launched to nab Guri, the police said.