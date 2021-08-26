Punjab Police recover 16kg of heroin being smuggled from J&K

Punjab Police recovered 16kg of heroin being smuggled into the state from Jammu and Kashmir by an Amritsar resident at Madhopur border in Pathankot district on Thursday.

Punjab Police chief director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta tweeted: “Amritsar (rural) police recovered 16kg of heroin from Madhopur today morning. The drugs consignment was being brought in by an Amritsar resident from J&K. Proud of the excellent work in the ongoing Drive against Drugs by @AmritsarRPolice. 57kg of heroin recovered within seven days.”

Acting on a tip-off, the police put up a naka (barrier) at Madhopur border and arrested Ranjit Singh, alias Rana, of Khazana Gate area in Amritsar, after a search of his vehicle yielded the heroin.

“Rana’s Toyota Innova car (PB-01-A-6708) was stopped on suspicion. The 16 kg of heroin was recovered from it. Our team is still at Madhopur border, and the accused is being questioned,” a senior police official said.

Rana was on his way from Jammu and Kashmir to Amritsar via Pathankot when he was intercepted by the Amritsar rural police.

On August 21, the police recovered 40.8 kg of heroin that was being smuggled from across the border near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.