Punjab poll buzz: Haves vs have-not and more

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate and youth leader Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27), who declared assets worth ₹24,409 in the nomination papers filed on Friday, is up against sitting Congress MLA and candidate Vijay Inder Singla and BJP nominee and businessman Arvind Khanna from Sangrur assembly segment. While Singla has declared ₹9.62 crore, Khanna owns assets worth ₹22.77 crore.

Bharaj, who is a law graduate, reached the subdivisional magistrate’s office to file her papers on an Activa with her mother, who is the covering candidate, on the pillion seat. “It does not matter if one is rich or poor. I am serving the people and voters are fighting my battle,” she said.

Delhi minister’s healthy advice to AAP cadre

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the election office of Aam Aadmi Party’s Dakha candidate KNS Kang on Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain asked the cadre to invite the public to vote for the party like they invite them to the wedding of their children. “Do not argue with them, as it will result in wastage of time, and only urge them politely to vote for the AAP, so that we can wipe out corruption, drug menace and other issues being faced by the public, and work together for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Centre doing politics in name of soldiers: Pilot

Congress leader and Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of doing politics in the name of soldiers. Addressing a press conference, Pilot said the central government has not fulfilled the promises made to soldiers. “There are about 1.25 lakh vacancies for soldiers in the country that have not been filled by the government,” he claimed. The Congress leader also condemned the Centre for imposing tax on the disability pension instead of increasing it. “Despite Congress MPs raising these issues in the Parliament several times, the central government has not taken any step,” he said.

Waris makes appeal for ethical voting

Punjabi Singer Manmohan Waris on Friday released a video appeal to people while endorsing the efforts of Punjab chief electoral officer and SBS Nagar district administration in promoting ethical voting in the upcoming state elections. Exhorting the people, especially youngsters, to exercise their right to vote carefully by rising above caste, creed or colour, Waris said that it’s our duty to take part wholeheartedly in polling and choose the right candidate for the betterment of Punjab. Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal appealed to other celebrities to take such initiatives as well.

Discount coupons to woo young voters

To encourage youngsters to vote, the Hoshiarpur district administration will be giving discount coupons of restaurants and gyms to those turning up first at their respective booths. Three best campus ambassadors, appointed in educational institutions to motivate the students to vote, will be rewarded with cash prizes, said district election officer Apneet Riyait.

Cash haul from SUV, probe on

Police on Friday recovered unaccounted cash worth ₹30 lakh from a Toyota Innova in Talwara during special checking ahead of the Punjab polls. The two car occupants, who are residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, could not produce any relevant document, said senior superintendent of police Dhruman H Nimble. The income tax department and election commission have been alerted and an inquiry initiated to ascertain if the seized money was to be used in the elections.

