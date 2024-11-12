Punjab: Poll code in place, farmer union approaches Election Commission on sugarcane price

Concerned about the delay in announcement of the sugarcane price due to model code of conduct for the assembly byelections in Punjab, the Doaba Kisan Committee Punjab has approached the Election Commission (EC) regarding the commencement of sugarcane crushing in the state. The Punjab government had announced on Wednesday that sugarcane crushing in the state would begin on November 25. According to Doaba Kisan Committee Punjab president Jangveer Singh Chauhan, the state authorities indicated they would not announce sugarcane price until the model code of conduct for bypolls is lifted.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Doaba Kisan Committee Punjab president Jangveer Singh Chauhan stated that the state government had announced the start of sugarcane crushing from November 25, but there is no word on the cane price due to the upcoming assembly bypolls. “Without the cane price notification, there is little hope that private sugar mills will start their operations, which will delay the entire process. Therefore, a delegation of senior farmer leadership would like to meet with you regarding this matter,” he wrote, requesting the CEC for time for a meeting on November 12.

The Punjab government had announced on Wednesday that sugarcane crushing in the state would begin on November 25. This decision was taken during a meeting of the State Sugarcane Control Board, chaired by agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian. Chauhan said the state authorities indicated they would not announce sugarcane price until the model code of conduct for bypolls is lifted. “The MCC is likely to be lifted on or after November 25 and after that the mills will need at least a week to start operations. This delay will adversely affect farmers who wish to sow wheat. The union has requested time from the CEC for a meeting on this matter,” he said.

Sugarcane has been cultivated on 1 lakh hectares this year, which is up from around 95,000 hectares last year. There are nine cooperative and six private mills in Punjab, which are expected to crush around 700 lakh quintals of sugarcane, according to official data.