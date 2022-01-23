Punjab polls: 43% voters in Mohali below the age of 40

With the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20, a look at the demographic profile of Mohali district, which comprises three assembly seats – Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi, shows that around 3.36 lakh (43%) of total 7.76 lakh voters are less than 40 years old.

There are around 9,000 voters between the age of 18 and 19, which is just around 1% of the total voters. Also, there are 203 centenarians. In the age group of 20-29, there are 1.33 lakh voters and 2.14 lakh aged between 30-39.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dera Bassi constituency saw the highest voter turnout of 76.06%, followed by Kharar with 72.93% and Mohali with 66.39%.

In 2012, turnouts in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi were 70.62%, 78% and 79%, respectively. District election officer Isha Kalia said, “We are expecting a remarkable turnout this time as we have intensified activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) and are reaching out to young and first-time voters. We have enough time to motivate voters in the district.”

To encourage first-time voters, the administration is planning to give them appreciation certificates and mugs for casting their votes. To enhance the voters’ experience, special arrangements will be made at several polling booths, including a voter-assistance booth. Wheelchairs will also be available for disabled and elderly voters.

Punjab government has allocated a budget of ₹8 crore to the Mohali administration for conducting the assembly elections. The budget will be allocated towards setting up polling booths, stationery, publication material and polling staff’s pay.

