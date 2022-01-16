Punjab polls: Parvinder Sohana is SAD candidate from Mohali

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced Parvinder Singh Sohana, 41, as the party’s candidate from Mohali for the Punjab legislative assembly elections scheduled for February 14. With this, Mohali will witness a multi-cornered contest.

A former Labourfed chairman, Sohana, who was holding the post of Youth Akali Dal (Mohali) president, left the SAD in January last year before the municipal corporation elections owing to differences with former Member Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra. He joined hands with the Azad group, which was headed by former mayor Kulwant Singh to contest the elections, following which the SAD expelled him from the party. In the elections, the Azad group managed to win 11 seats out of the total 50, while 37 went to the Congress and the SAD drew a blank.

Later in October last year, Sohana along with his supporters rejoined the SAD in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who assured him and his team members due honour and recognition in the party.

Sohana, who is a graduate has remained the Labourfed chairman besides sarpanch of the Sohana village (2008-2013), Zila Parishad member and MC councillor (2015-2020). At present, his wife Harjinder Kaur is a councillor.

“I am thankful to the party leaders for giving me a chance to contest the elections from my home town. People are fed up with both the Congress and AAP, and I am hopeful of winning the seat with a huge margin,” said Sohana, who also played a key role during the farmers’ agitation in Mohali.

With the Saturday’s announcement, the SAD has announced its 94 candidates and three are remaining. The party is contesting on 97 seats in a pre-poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is contesting on 20 seats in the 117-member assembly. The SAD is still to declare candidates on Lambi, Amritsar-East and Baba Bakala seats, which is expected on Sunday.

