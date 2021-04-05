Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Sitting Dera Bassi MLA to get SAD ticket again
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Sitting Dera Bassi MLA to get SAD ticket again

While addressing a rally, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said NK Sharma knows the constituency and the issues faced by its residents inside out
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a rally as MLA NK Sharma looks on at Zirakpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced that current Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma will once again be the party’s candidate from the constituency for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections scheduled next year.

While addressing a rally as part of the Punjab Mangda Jawab campaign, he said that Sharma knows each and every street of his constituency and is aware of the problems of residents, which he has always been keen to resolve at the earliest. “Once we form the government, he will be rewarded for the service he is rendering to the people, by being inducted in the state cabinet”.

Lashing out at the Punjab government, Badal said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not visited this assembly segment even once in the last four years. He added that the erstwhile SAD government had spent 1,256 crore on its development.

The SAD president further alleged that CM had mostly remained absent from office, which had pushed the state back on various parameters. He also said that facilities extended to the people by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had been withdrawn.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers try to gherao Union minister Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur

UP cops to visit Punjab on Monday to take Mukhtar Ansari’s custody

Cache of weapons recovered along Pak border in Amritsar

Punjab CM writes to Piyush Goyal seeking RDF at 3% of MSP

He added that once SAD comes into power in Punjab, a time-bound inquiry will be initiated into misappropriation of MGNREGA funds. Claiming that SAD will continue to safeguard interests of the people, Badal announced that once the party forms the government in the state, it will not allow implementation of the three agricultural laws.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the chief minister had mismanaged the state to such an extent, that its debt has increased by 1 lakh crore in four years. She said the government has not fulfilled any of the promises made to the people or increased the outlay of the aata–daal, shagun and old age pension schemes. Senior leaders Sikander Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema were also present at the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP