Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab power crisis continues, cuts being imposed
chandigarh news

Punjab power crisis continues, cuts being imposed

PSPCL starts hydel generation which usually takes place in summers; 8 of 10 thermal units running at reduced load
Two units of Talwandi Sabo plant developed snag while a unit of Lehra Mohabatt stopped operations due to coal shortage
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

The power crisis in Punjab continued as two units of Talwandi Sabo plant developed snag while a unit of Lehra Mohabatt stopped operations due to coal shortage.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) kept resorting to cuts besides starting hydel generation which usually takes place in summers.

Eight of the 10 thermal running units are operating at reduced load and generated about 3,200 megawatt (MW) on Thursday afternoon. The hydro generation is about 440 MW.

The power from the Tata Mundra plant in Gujarat is likely to be available by Friday as one of its five 800 MW units started generation on Wednesday evening to supply power in Gujarat and Punjab.

Punjab will get 160 MW on first day from the Mundra project. The second unit will start working by Thursday night and the third by Saturday morning, officials said.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam project has started operations and generating about 120 MW.

PSPCL managing director A Venu Prasad said they met maximum power demand of 9,363 MW in the state on Wednesday.

“We will purchase around 1,500 MW from the power exchange at a rate of Rs.11.29 per unit on Thursday. Only 10 coal rakes were received against the otal requirement of 22 rakes,” he said.

