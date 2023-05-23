Power minister visits Ludhiana PSPCL office, reprimands latecomers

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO carried out a surprise inspection at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office on Ferozepur Road to check the punctuality of the employees.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurating the 66 kv sub-station in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the visit, the minister issued a stern warning to the employees who were late to work. He was accompanied by MLA Madan Lal Bagga and arrived at the office around 7.50 am. He examined the attendance registers and verified the presence of staff members stationed at various branches. He also laid stress on the importance of wearing identity cards during duty hours.

He told the officials that there should be any mismanagement in their work and directed them to ensure that public do not face any difficulties in getting their work done.

The minister further urged the officials to strive for zero pendency and said it would foster trust among the citizens towards the government and its operations.

He also assured that the government would guarantee eight hours of uninterrupted electricity to farmers during the upcoming paddy sowing season. Claiming that PSPCL has made necessary arrangements, he said that the state will not experience any power shortages.

Recognising Ludhiana as an industrial hub, he emphasised PSPCL’s commitment to deliver uninterrupted power supply to industrial units, enabling them to operate seamlessly.

66 kv sub-station inaugurated

The minister inaugurated a 66 kv power sub-station in Barmi and laid foundation stone for a new substation in Gidderwindi. He also dedicated a 10.6 km transmission line to provide uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the paddy sowing season.

He was accompanied by Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar and other officials. The sub-station in Gidderwindi will reduce load on nearby sub-stations and enhance power supply to villages, including Gidderwindi, Lodhiwal, Tihara, Malsian Bajan, Sodhiwal and Janetpura, among others. The project has been completed at a cost of ₹409.47 lakh.

A 10.6 km transmission line has been installed between Sidhwan Bet and Bhundri sub-stations. This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Sidhwan Bet even if the 220 kv sub-station in Jagraon experiences disruptions. The transmission line has been set up at the cost of ₹244.5 lacs.

“This will act as backup supply for the sub-station in Sidhwan Bet. The power supply from the sub-station in Sidhwan Bet will not be affected even if the power supply from Jagraon sub-station is cut off,” he said.

The minister inaugurated a new 66 kv sub-station in Barmi. This sub-station will alleviate the load on Raikot and Pakhowal sub-stations, benefitting over 20,000 consumers across 15 villages.

Singh assured eight hours of uninterrupted power supply during the paddy sowing season to the farmers. He directed officials to inspect transformers and transmission lines and address any issues promptly.

Talking about the supply schedule for rice sowing, the minister said electricity will be provided for eight hours on alternate days to each agricultural feeder. Different groups have been assigned specific timings, ensuring uninterrupted supply during the specified periods.