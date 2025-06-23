Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Punjab: Property dealer shoots wife, son dead before killing self in Banur

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 23, 2025 05:00 AM IST

All three victims had bullet wounds to their heads; they were spotted by a group of workers who had arrived in the area to install a tubewell; the incident is believed to have taken place around 4pm on Sunday

A 45-year-old property dealer allegedly shot dead his wife and son before taking his own life near Changera village on the Banur-Mohali road on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, no suicide note was found in the deceased’s vehicle.
The property dealer, a resident of Muktsar district, who was residing in Mohali for the past seven-eight years, his 42-year-old wife and 18-year-old son, were found dead in a Fortuner SUV, which was parked along a field, said the police.

The bodies were spotted by a group of workers who had arrived in the area to install a tubewell. On noticing the motionless bodies inside the SUV, they immediately informed the Banur police.

The property dealer was lying dead in the driver’s seat with a pistol in his hand. His wife was in the front passenger seat, while their son’s body was in the rear seat, the police said.

All three victims had bullet wounds to their heads. The SUV’s ignition was on and the air conditioner was also running, the police said, adding that the doors were not locked.

Rajpura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manjit Singh reached the spot along with a forensic team and started investigation.

“The incident is believed to have taken place around 4pm on Sunday. The police completed on-site proceedings by around 8pm and shifted the bodies to a mortuary for post-mortem, which is scheduled for Monday,” said the DSP.

He said that they have not found any suicide note from the SUV.

(Note: Help is just a call away. Dial 104 (24x7, Punjab) for medical consultation)

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Property dealer shoots wife, son dead before killing self in Banur
