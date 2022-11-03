Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab protestors disrupt Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Solan roadshow

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 06:34 PM IST

The protestors, who were members of the Punjab ETT Teachers Association, had mixed up with the AAP supporters and started raising slogans against the party’s Punjab government leading to a brief scuffle

AAP party workers roughing up a Punjab protestor after he raised slogans against the AAP government in Punjab during Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Solan on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByGaurav Bisht

Some Punjab protestors disrupted Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s address, forcing him to cut short his speech, in Solan during a roadshow to bolster the party’s campaign for November 12 Himachal elections.

The protestors, who were members of the Punjab ETT Teachers Association, had mixed up with the AAP supporters and started raising slogans against AAP and Punjab government when Kejriwal was in the middle of a speech.

As turbans were tossed in a brief scuffle between the protestors and AAP supporters, Kejriwal alleged that the protestors were ‘hired goons of BJP’.

“If you (protestors) want this ‘Gundagardi’ you should go to the BJP,” the Delhi chief minister told protestors from atop the open truck.

“We (AAP) don’t know how to do ‘Gundagardi’. We only know how to make hospitals and schools and you should go to Delhi and Punjab to see them,” he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s roadshow passed through the Solan Bazar amid chants of Inquilab Zindabad.

AAP’s campaign in Himachal had slowed down as the party seems to be focusing is investing its energies more in Gujarat.

No big leader of the party had visited the state since the elections were announced last month. The AAP’s list of candidates also lacks any formidable face to lead the party’s campaign in the state.

In his address before it was disrupted, Kejriwal urged the people of Himachal to elect AAP stating that November 12 election to change their destiny.

“Earlier there were only two parties (BJP and Congress), who had a pact between them and people had no choice, so they ruled you turn-by-turn every five years,” said Kejriwal.

Both these parties have left no stone unturned to loot the state, said Kejriwal adding that it was not that people liked them but would elect Congress when they were fed up with BJP and vote for BJP when angry with Congress.

“With God’s blessing, there is new and honest party has come. People in Delhi now love AAP so much that Congress could not win a single seat while BJP first won three and then eight seats,” he said.

AAP GOVT HAS DONE INJUSTICE TO US: PROTESTOR

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters, one of the protestors Harpal Singh, said that the AAP government has done injustice to them. “When I climbed up a tower in Punjab to press for our demand before elections, they came to me and assured me to look into the issue and resolve it but didn’t do it after coming to power,” Singh said.

Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

