Punjab: Rain inundates south Malwa districts

The rainfall in the entire semi-arid region of Punjab threw life out of gear on Monday. Even as the intermittent rain lashed the region since morning, many low-lying areas on arterial roads got heavily waterlogged. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s observatory at the Bathinda-based regional research centre, 79 mm of rainfall was recorded till 2.30 pm.Since the region has no dedicated stormwater network, sewage lines are used for rainwater drainage. There was a flood-like situation in most parts of Bathinda city, with water level reaching over five feet at some places. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Roof of a house collapsed in Bathinda’s Parasram Nagar locality. No one reportedly suffered injury in the incident.

Many parts of Bathinda and other districts were inundated by afternoon as the municipal authorities have failed to come up with a solution to the chronic problem that plagues various towns and cities, including Bathinda, Ferozepur, Mansa and Abohar.

There was a flood-like situation in most parts of Bathinda city, with water level reaching over five feet at some places. Low-lying areas such as Power House Road, Mall Road, Paras Ram Nagar, Sirki Bazaar and 100 Feet Road were the worst-affected by the rainfall.

The area around the district administrative complex (DAC) that has the official residences of the deputy commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP) and judicial officials was flooded. Rainwater entered the women police station complex which is located opposite the DAC.