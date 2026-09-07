Punjab records 1st suspected swine flu death amid 220 confirmed cases

Punjab has recorded its first suspected swine flu fatality of the season after an 85-year-old man from Jalandhar, who tested positive for H1N1, died while undergoing treatment at the civil hospital here. The confirmed swine flu cases in the state have reached 220 this year.

Punjab has recorded its first suspected swine flu fatality of the season after an 85-year-old man from Jalandhar, who tested positive for H1N1, died while undergoing treatment at the civil hospital here. The confirmed swine flu cases in the state have reached 220 this year. (Representational image)

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The deceased, Mool Raj, a resident of Jamsher Khas in Jalandhar, was admitted to the civil hospital with breathing difficulties. He had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg said while the patient tested positive for swine flu (H1N1), a pre-existing history of severe COPD significantly complicated the case and likely contributed to his death

“The exact cause of the death will be ascertained only after carrying out a health audit on Monday. The patient was immuno-compromised, with pre-existing co-morbidities, including COPD. Hence the true cause of his death couldn’t be concluded to be H1N1 until the formal report of health audit comes,” Dr Garg said.

According to information, the patient was earlier admitted to Government Medical College in Amritsar with breathing difficulties and tested positive for H1N1 on September 2. His family got him discharged from the Amritsar hospital on September 4, but his condition deteriorated following which he was admitted to the Jalandhar civil hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Health department data shows that Punjab has tested 1,513 suspected swine flu cases since January, confirming 220 positive H1N1 results. Fourteen new cases were reported on Friday as infections continue to rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health department data shows that Punjab has tested 1,513 suspected swine flu cases since January, confirming 220 positive H1N1 results. Fourteen new cases were reported on Friday as infections continue to rise. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Union government data, Punjab recorded only seven cases till September 30 last year.

Ludhiana records highest spurt

Ludhiana has recorded the highest number of cases at 72, followed by SAS Nagar (Mohali) (36), Patiala (16), Moga (11), Jalandhar (10), Rupnagar (9) and Fazilka one. The remaining districts have reported between two and eight cases each.