Punjab records 298 fresh cases, 11 more fatalities

With 298 fresh cases, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 5,94,883 on Sunday, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 15,991, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has dropped to 4,020.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur.

Patiala reported 38 fresh cases, followed by Ludhiana 32 and Hoshiarpur 23, the bulletin said. The Covid positivity rate in the state stood at 0.58%, it added.

With 641 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured patients has gone up to 5,74,872, according to the bulletin.

There are 120 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 383 other critical patients and 1,602 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,07,64,272 samples have so far been collected in the state for testing, it added.