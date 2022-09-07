Punjab: Registry clerk arrested for accepting 10,000 bribe

Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday caught red handed a registry clerk, Jaspal Singh, posted at Dirba tehsil while accepting bribe of ₹10,000.

An official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau (VB) said Jaspal was arrested on the complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Sular village in Sangrur district.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the accused was demanding ₹10,000 to register a piece of land. After verifying the details, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused clerk was arrested on the spot while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Patiala and further investigation was on.