Punjab reports 159 new Covid cases

Punjab recorded 159 fresh cases of Covid on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in Punjab increased to 584 on Friday. (AFP)

Among the new cases, 51 were reported from Mohali, 18 from Jalandhar, 15 from Ludhiana, 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib, nine from Patiala and eight each from Amritsar and Bathinda, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 584 on Friday, it said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent.

There was no report of death in the state due to Covid on Friday.