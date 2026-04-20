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Punjab revives EWS housing plan, pins hopes on PPP model

The Punjab department of housing and urban development has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a transaction adviser

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
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Seeking to revive its long-overdue plan to provide housing for the economically weaker sections, the Punjab government has decided to develop the projects under the public-private partnership model.

The EWS housing plan was first introduced in 2008 under the Punjab Housing and Habitat Policy, and has since undergone multiple revisions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The department of housing and urban development has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint a transaction adviser, with tender scheduled to be opened on May 11, signalling a renewed push to address the long-pending shortage of affordable housing for the underprivileged.

The adviser will assist in planning and structuring the projects, including assessing the number of housing units and the overall development strategy.

Officials said the department had access to nearly 519 acres, including land with various development authorities as well as parcels held by private builders, which could be utilised for EWS housing.

In the first phase, around 75 acres have been identified for planning and development.

Punjab housing and urban development principal secretary Vikas Garg said the PPP move was aimed at leveraging available land and technical expertise for faster execution. “We will be appointing a transaction adviser who will guide us in planning the projects. The department has sufficient land for EWS housing, and the adviser will help determine the scale and feasibility,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab revives EWS housing plan, pins hopes on PPP model
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab revives EWS housing plan, pins hopes on PPP model
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