Punjab Roadways bus mows down cyclist in Chandigarh, driver held

A Punjab Roadways bus driver was arrested after his vehicle ran over a 50-year-old female cyclist near the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point on Sunday morning.

The victim, Shiv Devi, lived in EWS Colony, Maloya, and was a domestic help by profession.

Police said the accident took place when Devi was cycling to work around 7.30 am.

She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the bus driver at the Sector-49 police station.

The driver, Ajeet Singh of Kunran village, Sangrur, Punjab, was arrested from the spot and later bailed out.