Punjab roadways contractual staff to go on strike from Sept 6

The contractual and outsourced employees of the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and Punbus have announced to observe strike for an indefinite period from September 6.

Inderjit Singh, a member of the outsourced and contractual employees action committee, said the government had assured to bring a policy for regularisation of their services in 2017 but has failed to fulfil the promise till date.

“The employees are being exploited as they have no choice but to work on meagre wages. Not only conductors and drivers, even contractual staff on administrative duties are observing a complete pen-down strike,” he said.

Sehajpal Singh, another member of the committee, said most of the employees are working on contractual and outsourcing basis for past 15 years but the government is not paying any heed to their demands.

“Besides, we are demanding a stringent check on the transport mafia, implementation of equal work and equal salary and stopping unnecessary harassment of employees on the pretext of day-to-day reports,” he said.