Punjab ropes in Bains in two more cases against former DGP Saini

The Punjab government has roped in senior advocate RS Bains in two more cases in which former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini is being probed.

Earlier, on October 1, Bains was appointed as a special public prosecutor in politically sensitive 2015 post-sacrilege violence cases to appear before trial courts as well as in the high court (HC). Saini is an accused in these cases too.

Both Bains and Punjab advocate general APS Deol confirmed the development. “He will be appearing for the state in high court as well as in trial court in two more cases (against Saini) as a special public prosecutor,” said Deol. In one of the cases, Bains appeared on Friday.

However, Bains will not appear in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case, in which Saini is an accused. Bains had been associated with this case for long, and some important court orders came when he was the counsel of Multani’s family.

The two corruption and criminal conspiracy cases in question were registered by the vigilance bureau (FIR No. 11, dated September 17, 2020, and FIR No. 13, dated August 2, 2021) against Saini and others on allegations that he acquired a house in Chandigarh through a fraudulent deal with fake documents and questionable financial transactions.

Earlier, lawyers from the Supreme Court were appearing in HC, while before trial court, HC lawyer Sartej Singh was specially appointed by the state government.

Meanwhile, the HC on Friday adjourned the hearing in the corruption case for January 6. The high court also extended interim protection from arrest to Saini till further orders.